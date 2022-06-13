Overview

Dr. Michael Krafchick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Krafchick works at Glen Mills Family Medicine in Glen Mills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.