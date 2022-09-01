Overview

Dr. Michael Kourany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Greene County General Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Kourany works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.