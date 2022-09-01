Dr. Michael Kourany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kourany, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kourany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Greene County General Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
Svmg10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Greene County General Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is , was and always has been fantastic.. it’s funny that enjoy my visits with him.. and not just because I receive good news, but I feel safe and in great hands
About Dr. Michael Kourany, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407824816
Education & Certifications
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kourany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kourany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kourany has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kourany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kourany. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.