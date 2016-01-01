Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koteles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- CA
- Hollister
- Dr. Michael Koteles, MD
Dr. Michael Koteles, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Koteles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-2022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Koteles?
About Dr. Michael Koteles, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093799959
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koteles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koteles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koteles works at
Dr. Koteles has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koteles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koteles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koteles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koteles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koteles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.