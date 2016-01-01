See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hollister, CA
Dr. Michael Koteles, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Koteles works at Barragan Family Health Care And Diabetic Care Center in Hollister, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center
    930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023 (831) 637-2022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Michael Koteles, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093799959
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
    Residency
    • Keesler Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koteles is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Koteles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Koteles works at Barragan Family Health Care And Diabetic Care Center in Hollister, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koteles's profile.

    Dr. Koteles has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koteles on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Koteles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koteles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koteles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koteles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

