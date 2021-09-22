Dr. Michael Kostal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kostal, MD
Dr. Michael Kostal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Penn Medicine Radnor145 King of Prussia Rd Ste 110, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2273
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7700
Trustees of the Univ of PA250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2273
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Kostal was friendly and kind. He took time to get to know me and my concerns.
About Dr. Michael Kostal, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kostal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kostal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostal.
