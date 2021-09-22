Overview

Dr. Michael Kostal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Kostal works at Penn Medicine Radnor in Wayne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.