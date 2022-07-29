Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD
Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School.
cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center838 Nordahl Rd Ste 300, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 747-8935
Always impressed by the thoroughness and time taken to discuss and answer questions. It is obvious that Dr Kosmo cares about his patients.
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891742847
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kosmo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosmo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosmo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosmo.
