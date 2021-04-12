Dr. Michael Koshak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Koshak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Koshak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy.
Dr. Koshak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Noble Community Med Associatesinc11631 Victory Blvd Ste 101, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 764-8838Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- LACare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshak?
Dr. Koshak is amazing. He has helped me so much with my mother's care. She is 89 and has Alzheimer's and cancer, and can be difficult when it comes to change. Anything that Dr. Koshak suggested, she was open to (walker, adult diapers) and without him I couldn't convince her. He is one of the few doctor's that doesn't try to load people up with medications, and actually listens to the patients, and puts their fears to rest. He pulled me aside, and said that he and his office are there for me and my mom, and will do anything they can to support me with her caregiving including hospice services. The office definitely needs an update, but as far as standard of care, I give Dr. Koshak an excellent rating. We see him at the North Hollywood office.
About Dr. Michael Koshak, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1689680696
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshak works at
Dr. Koshak speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.