Dr. Michael Koriwchak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Koriwchak works at ENT Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.