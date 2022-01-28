Dr. Michael Koriwchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koriwchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Koriwchak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Koriwchak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Koriwchak works at
Locations
-
1
ENT Of Georgia5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 297-4230Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koriwchak?
Dr. Koriwchak is a surgeon of exceptional skill & his genuine demeanor conveys confidence & care. I couldn't ask for more from someone I literally trust with my life.
About Dr. Michael Koriwchak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720085756
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Vanderbilt Univ
- Vanderbilt University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Bucknell University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koriwchak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koriwchak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koriwchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koriwchak works at
Dr. Koriwchak has seen patients for Laryngitis, Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koriwchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Koriwchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koriwchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koriwchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koriwchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.