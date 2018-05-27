Dr. Korey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Korey, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Korey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Korey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chicago Eye Institute3982 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 282-5600
-
2
Chicago Eye Institute5086 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 282-2000
-
3
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-8000
-
4
Mercy Hospital & Medical Center Dasa2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 8, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 236-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korey?
Professional and informative when it comes to explaining what the health issue is and what treatment is needed to either correct or treat the particular eye problem.
About Dr. Michael Korey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497792410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korey works at
Dr. Korey has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Korey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.