Dr. Michael Kommor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kommor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kommor seems to be in very high demand all the time, but when he is with you , you might think he has no other patients. Excellent doctor, but I'm glad we're masking. A whole-face view reveals him to look extraordinarily similar to my worst boyfriend ever!
About Dr. Michael Kommor, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760453518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kommor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kommor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kommor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kommor has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kommor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kommor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kommor.
