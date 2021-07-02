Overview

Dr. Michael Kommor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Kommor works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

