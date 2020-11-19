Dr. Komeya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Komeya, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Komeya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Wahiawa General Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1360 S Beretania St Ste 210, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 545-5902
Hospital Affiliations
- Wahiawa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Komeya is a wonderful doctor! My mother’s condition has dramatically improved since she started treatment with him. His receptionist is a doll.
About Dr. Michael Komeya, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265486518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komeya accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komeya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Komeya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komeya.
