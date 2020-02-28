Overview

Dr. Michael Koehler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Koehler works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Shawnee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.