Dr. Michael Koehler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Koehler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Shawnee North Kickapoo Clinic3306 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 154, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koehler at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital is great. My wife and I both go to him and he has always been caring and helpful. He spends extra time answering our questions and makes sure we understand everything. He is define not arrogant. Far from it.
About Dr. Michael Koehler, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1902031487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koehler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koehler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.
