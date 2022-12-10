Overview

Dr. Michael Kody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kody works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.