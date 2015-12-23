Dr. Michael Kochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kochman, MD
Dr. Michael Kochman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Excellent experience overall. Dr. kochman is highly respected at UPENN which is one of the best endoscopy programs in the area.
About Dr. Michael Kochman, MD
- English
- 1164438883
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
