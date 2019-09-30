Dr. Michael Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Koch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Locations
IN Health Urology535 Barnhill Dr Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with T2 prostate cancer and my local urologist suggested I interview Dr Koch and a radiation oncologist to explore options. We selected the daVinci surgery option. Dr Koch has done many of these surgeries each month for many years. It's good to have that experience to put to work on your case. Dr Bock and then Dr Koch in the interview visit explained their perspective on my situation and were not rushed at all. Surgery was at IU North and all went as planned. One month later, my PSA was undetectable! I hope to remain cancer-free for many years!
About Dr. Michael Koch, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821084252
Education & Certifications
- Urologic Research
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Dartmouth Mary Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
