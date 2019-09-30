Overview

Dr. Michael Koch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Koch works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.