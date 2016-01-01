Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital.
Dr. Knudsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knudsen?
About Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093058240
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knudsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knudsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knudsen works at
Dr. Knudsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knudsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knudsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.