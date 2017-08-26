Overview

Dr. Michael Knox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Knox works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY and Murray, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

