Dr. Michael Knox, MD

Urology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Knox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.

Dr. Knox works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY and Murray, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Urology
    2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Urology
    543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Urology
    1208 Johnson Blvd, Murray, KY 42071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 26, 2017
Dr. Knox is a phenomenal urologist! I needed surgery and he fit me in RIGHT AWAY to alleviate my pain. I HIGHLY recommend him.
Maria Farmer in Paducah, KY — Aug 26, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Knox, MD
About Dr. Michael Knox, MD

  • Urology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1518160910
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knox has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

