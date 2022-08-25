Overview

Dr. Michael Knesek, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Knesek works at Bone & Joint Specialists in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.