Dr. Michael Knesek, MD
Dr. Michael Knesek, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Bone & Joint Specialists9001 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 945-4488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bone & Joint Specialists PC801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 795-3360
Bone & Joint Specialists, PC3800 Saint Mary Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 795-3360Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I have suffered with both shoulders for years and had shots every three months. Finally, they didn’t work and it was time for surgery. Had it done in May and hardly any pain. The only part that was uncomfortable was wearing the sling 24/7 and needing help for weeks. I will do other shoulder next spring. The PT has been a blessing and I look forward to it each time.
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Knesek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knesek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knesek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Knesek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knesek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knesek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knesek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.