Dr. Michael Kline, MD
Dr. Michael Kline, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Urolgoic Health of Eastern Alabama901 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Dr. Kline is an around the clock physician that has helped me find relief for a very difficult situation in my life. Thank you.
About Dr. Michael Kline, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417942061
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Lafayette College
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Ureteral Stones, Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
