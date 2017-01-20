Dr. Michael Klemm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Klemm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Klemm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Klemm works at
Locations
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2464
Huntsville Pediatric Associates2004 Airport Rd SW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 888-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We got to got to him because our regular HPA doctor was out. Oh, how I wish Dr.Klemm was our regular doctor. His nurse was so nice. He was so friendly-and took the time to visit(like dr visits used to be!). Our regular doctor, is always s in a hurry, and treats you like a number...
About Dr. Michael Klemm, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klemm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klemm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klemm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemm.
