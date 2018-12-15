Dr. Michael Kleinman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kleinman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kleinman, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital, Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maine Neurology49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
-
2
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine92 Campus Dr Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgton Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinman?
Dr Kleinman has always been attentive to my medical needs and is understanding whenever I voice my concerns, fears and misconceptions. I most highly recommend Dr. Kleinman
About Dr. Michael Kleinman, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588839773
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Dr. Kleinman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.