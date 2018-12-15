Overview

Dr. Michael Kleinman, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital, Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Kleinman works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.