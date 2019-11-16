Dr. Michael Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Klein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Bjc Medical Group Professionals3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 235, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 996-7272
Cardiology At Missouri Baptist3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7272
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is our cardiologist. He is professional, knowledgeable, personable, and easy to talk with. The office is well run and the nurses and staff are very responsive to questions and phone calls.
About Dr. Michael Klein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871756379
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.