See All Other Doctors in Monterey, CA
Dr. Michael Klassen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Klassen, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5 (380)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Klassen, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Klassen works at Dr. Michael Klassen MD in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michael Klassen MD
    10 Harris Ct, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 400-3479
  2. 2
    Dr. Michael Klassen MD
    10 Harris Ct Ste A2 Bldg A, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 271-5652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Natividad Medical Center
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 380 ratings
    Patient Ratings (380)
    5 Star
    (356)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klassen?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Una visita muy buena e informativa. El Dr. Klassen es muy cordial y amable.
    Josue G. — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Klassen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Klassen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klassen to family and friends

    Dr. Klassen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klassen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Klassen, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Klassen, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932234952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Klassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klassen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klassen works at Dr. Michael Klassen MD in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klassen’s profile.

    380 patients have reviewed Dr. Klassen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klassen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Klassen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.