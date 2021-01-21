See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Michael Kizy, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kizy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Kizy works at Premier Internists in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Internists
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 180, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 355-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Dr Kizy is great, listens and is caring. Be prepared to not be able to find parking so leave extra time for that.
    — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Kizy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Chaldean
    • 1750364550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kizy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kizy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kizy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kizy works at Premier Internists in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kizy’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

