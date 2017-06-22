Overview

Dr. Michael Kissenberth, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Kissenberth works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.