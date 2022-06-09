Dr. Michael Kirwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kirwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kirwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Locations
Womens Physicians & Surgeons PA501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 536-5552
Women's Physicians & Surgeons312 Applegarth Rd Ste 102, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 860-0600
Manalapan510 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 536-5552
Womens Physicians & Surgeons245 Main St Ste A, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 566-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Kirwin for 17 years. He has a great bedside manner, listens to whatever you have to say, and is not an alarmist. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Kirwin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirwin has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirwin.
