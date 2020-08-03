Dr. Michael Kinsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kinsman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kinsman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Kinsman works at
Locations
-
1
Cambridge Tower A3825 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Kansas University Neurological Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 405, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 474-6655
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinsman?
This man saved my Moms life when she was unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 Brain and Lung Cancer at 42. I cannot put or find any words to say that could even come close to how grateful I am as my Mom is alive 3 years later and has made a full recovery while in remission. He is the best at what he does and I look forward to shaking your hand again some day, Thank You!!
About Dr. Michael Kinsman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740418235
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinsman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinsman works at
Dr. Kinsman has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Low Back Pain and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kinsman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.