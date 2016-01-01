Dr. Michael Kinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Kinney, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dominic J Catrambone MD800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 402, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 791-9000
-
2
Center For Advanced Breast Care880 W Central Rd Ste 7300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions
-
3
Advanced Breast Imaging LLC1700 W Central Rd Ste 50, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 797-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michael Kinney, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1578566394
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Loyola University Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Depauw
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinney works at
Dr. Kinney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.