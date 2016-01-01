See All General Surgeons in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Michael Kinney, MD

Breast Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Kinney, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Kinney works at Dominic J Catrambone MD in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dominic J Catrambone MD
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 402, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 791-9000
  2. 2
    Center For Advanced Breast Care
    880 W Central Rd Ste 7300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Advanced Breast Imaging LLC
    1700 W Central Rd Ste 50, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 797-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Michael Kinney, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1578566394
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Depauw
    • General Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

