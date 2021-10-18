Dr. Kinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kinder, MD
Dr. Michael Kinder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Community Health Center of Pinellas1344 22nd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 824-8181
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 824-8181
Community Health Centers At Clerwater707 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 824-8181
Community Health Centers-pinellas Park7550 43rd St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 824-8181
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063851400
Dr. Kinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinder has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.