Overview

Dr. Michael Kimball, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Kimball works at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates LLC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA and Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.