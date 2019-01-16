Dr. Michael Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
1
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-6065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Elisa K Yoo MD PC3801 Katella Ave Ste 414, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 596-2403
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim removed my thyroid and I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He was thorough and communicated well. I appreciated his expertise and care.
About Dr. Michael Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1437198678
Education & Certifications
- University Pa Health Sys
- Temple Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
