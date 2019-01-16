Overview

Dr. Michael Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at LA RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.