Overview

Dr. Michael Kim, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at MADDEN AND JONES MD PC in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.