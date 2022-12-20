Dr. Michael Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kim, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
I M A Laboratory802 Jefferson Ave Ste 301, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-1118
-
2
Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 344-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Kim very professional and direct and to the point. I wish he would have found more time with me. But I'm there to make friends, only to have a professional opinion, which he did. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Kim, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1427002179
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Tension Headache, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
