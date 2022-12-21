Dr. Michael Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Associates in Cosmetic Surgery3700 Central Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 939-5233
Associates in Cosmetic Surgery14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 302, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Has treated me for 9 trigger fingers and 2 hand surgeries for carpal tunnel. Results have been 100% positive each time. Doc is really an outstanding surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U/Kettering Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks German and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
