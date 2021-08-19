Overview

Dr. Michael Killian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Killian works at Red River Family Practice in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.