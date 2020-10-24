Overview

Dr. Michael Kiehl, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Kiehl works at Cincinnati Foot & Ankle Care in Mason, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.