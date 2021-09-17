Dr. Michael Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Kessler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Kessler works at
Medstar Georgetown Univ Hosp Orthopdcs3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (855) 463-3316Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding! Dr. Kessler is a superb surgeon with a great team. Dr.Kessler realigned and repaired a number of broken bones in my hand as well as a fractured wrist, the result of a riding accident. I can look forward to full use of my hand again thanks to Dr. Kessler's talent as a surgeon and the followup care I have received at Georgetown.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982926523
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.