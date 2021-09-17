Overview

Dr. Michael Kessler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Kessler works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.