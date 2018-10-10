Dr. Kessinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kessinger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Kessinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1611 S Green Rd Ste 59, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 297-3199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessinger?
Dr. Kessinger is a wonderful podiatrist. He is extremely personable, explains the condition/procedure easily and is approachable. Don’t let the lack of google reviews deter you from choosing Dr. Kessinger, I highly recommend him! Thank you Dr. Kessinger!
About Dr. Michael Kessinger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649280363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessinger has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.