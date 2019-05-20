Dr. Kesler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kesler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Kesler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Kesler works at
Locations
Circle of Care for Families & Children Inc.601 Hamburg Tpke Ste 100, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 835-8350
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 835-8350
St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 835-8350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesler?
I give Dr. Kessler the highest possible rating. I am very impressed with his professionalism, expertise, and caring attitude. His diagnostic skills are excellent. Listens and clearly explains options. He has separately helped me with an Achilles tendon problem and twice with plantar fasciitis issues … each time without the need for surgery. I would recommend Dr. Kessler to anyone who has the need for a caring and knowledgeable podiatrist.
About Dr. Michael Kesler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1245293885
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kesler speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.