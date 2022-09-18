Dr. Michael Kerzner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kerzner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Kerzner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Kerzner works at
Locations
Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doc is excellent he really cares about his patients hes the best
About Dr. Michael Kerzner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerzner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerzner has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerzner speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.