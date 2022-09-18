Overview

Dr. Michael Kerzner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Kerzner works at Duke Cardiology in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.