Overview

Dr. Michael Keramati, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Keramati works at Optum - Family Medicine in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.