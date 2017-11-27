Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
He is a very caring person. Very skilled surgeon.
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851365712
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Kendrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kendrick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick works at
Dr. Kendrick has seen patients for Gastrectomy and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.