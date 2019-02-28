See All Podiatrists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Michael Kendall, DPM

Podiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Kendall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. 

Dr. Kendall works at Michael W Kendall DPM in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Michael W Kendall DPM
    702 QUAIL CREEK DR, Amarillo, TX 79124
(806) 358-0448

  • Quail Creek Surgical Hospital

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Feb 28, 2019
    Dr Kendall and his Staff are excellent! Wait time is usually just a few minutes. Dr. Kendall is friendly, answers questions and my Surgery couldn't have gone any better with minimum discomfort for me. This office and Doctor genuinely care about you as patient. I highly recommend Dr Kendall and his staff!! Gil Horton
    Gil Horton in Amarillo, TX — Feb 28, 2019
    Podiatry
    English
    1356343214
    Dr. Michael Kendall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kendall works at Michael W Kendall DPM in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kendall’s profile.

    Dr. Kendall has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

