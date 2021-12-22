See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Kelly works at Miami Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Kelly Wolf & Herman M D P A
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176
    Miami Plastic Surgery Coral Gables Location
    221 Aragon Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Hospital Affiliations
  Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Dec 22, 2021
Amazing!! Dr Kelly is the best. He is extremely skilled and absolutely the best results. So happy!!!!!! Noone else compares.
Lisa — Dec 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  39 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1942380167
Education & Certifications

  Jackson Memorial Hospital
  University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
  UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

