Overview

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Premier Surgical Associates Parkwest in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.