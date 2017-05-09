Overview

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.