Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center857 Graham Rd Ste 1, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (216) 353-0324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730130584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.