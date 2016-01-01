See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kelly works at Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center
    857 Graham Rd Ste 1, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0324

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730130584
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.