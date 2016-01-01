Overview

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kelly works at Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.