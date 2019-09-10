Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3030 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-6789
- 3 2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 100, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (858) 966-6789
Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-8074
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled from another state to have surgery with Dr. Kelly. He has a great bedside manner for a surgeon and I believe that he truly cared for me. I had a complex situation and he got very good results. His nurses are great too. If you have any issues they get back with you as soon as possible. Worth the long trip for me, and I would definitely recommend Dr. Kelly
About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508997420
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
