Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kelly, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Kelly, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Procare Medical Associates LLC776 Northfield Ave Fl 2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1939
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Paramount
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly is a caring and extremely knowledgeable Doctor. His staff is very friendly and extremely helpful. I highly recommend Dr Kelly.
About Dr. Michael Kelly, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1265583884
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- North Shore Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Rutgers University
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
