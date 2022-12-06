Overview

Dr. Michael Kellogg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They graduated from Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Kellogg works at The Well of Health in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.