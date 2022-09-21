Dr. Kellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kellis, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Kellis, DO is a Physical Therapist in Middlefield, OH. They graduated from Ohio Med University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Kellis works at
Locations
1
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties11800 Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Directions (440) 543-2097Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellis?
Excellent office visit - Dr. Kellis is knowledgeable as well as personable!
About Dr. Michael Kellis, DO
- Physical Therapy
- English, Greek
- 1831190313
Education & Certifications
- South Pointe Hospital
- Brentwood Hospital
- Ohio Med University
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellis speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.