Dr. Michael Kelley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med|Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Kelley works at Clock Tower Dental Associates in Franklin Square, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.